PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.9% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $145.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

