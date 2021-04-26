Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 11,336 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,336 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,904,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

Shares of RTX opened at $80.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $80.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.53.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

