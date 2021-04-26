Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.17

Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.17 and last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 1637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $943.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.38 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

In other news, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 45,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,126,814.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 256,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,992.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $355,366.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,381 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.