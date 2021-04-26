Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $299.00

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $299.00 and last traded at $298.28, with a volume of 367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $297.34.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.63.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,997,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 590,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,306,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $137,715,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.