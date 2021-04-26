Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12,336.40

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as £123.36 ($161.18) and last traded at £123.36 ($161.18), with a volume of 14767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £122.65 ($160.24).

SPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,157.22 ($119.64).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.10 billion and a PE ratio of 51.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of £115.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of £114.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 84.50 ($1.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

