UDR (NYSE:UDR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.08

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.08 and last traded at $47.04, with a volume of 1249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UDR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 106.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. UDR’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in UDR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in UDR by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

