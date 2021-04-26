Reinhart Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Reinhart Partners Inc. reduced its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,176 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of frontdoor worth $14,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,286,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,626,000 after acquiring an additional 99,633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in frontdoor by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in frontdoor by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 295,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

Get frontdoor alerts:

FTDR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,817. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.