Reinhart Partners Inc. Acquires 33,460 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 251,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,460 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $17,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,280,000 after purchasing an additional 221,787 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,339,000 after purchasing an additional 335,884 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,570,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,433,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,173,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,287,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWX. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.64. 768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.12. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $81.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $914.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

