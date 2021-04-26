Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 16,513 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Reinhart Partners Inc. decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,513 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.16% of Snap-on worth $19,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $237.79. 1,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,848. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $114.02 and a 12-month high of $242.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.97. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $1,343,398.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,744 shares of company stock worth $10,740,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNA. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

