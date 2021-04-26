Reinhart Partners Inc. Grows Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,384 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares makes up approximately 2.1% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of First Citizens BancShares worth $39,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,913,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,151,000 after purchasing an additional 44,702 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 110,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,101,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,278,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,478,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $837.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,162.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,760.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 958 shares of company stock valued at $722,462 over the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCNCA traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $890.98. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,317. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.17. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.18 and a 1 year high of $889.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $833.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $643.63.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

