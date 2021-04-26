Reinhart Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,859 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 53,497 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $23,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after buying an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,078,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of eBay by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of eBay by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,263,054 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.36. The company had a trading volume of 98,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,784. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

