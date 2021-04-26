Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRC. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.61. 3,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,514. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average is $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $70.54.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

