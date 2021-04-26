B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 492 ($6.43).

BME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 556 ($7.26). 272,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 541.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 523.33. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 321.80 ($4.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 612 ($8.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 21.08.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.