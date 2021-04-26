Reinhart Partners Inc. Acquires 69,017 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,017 shares during the quarter. GMS accounts for about 1.5% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of GMS worth $28,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,393. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,231.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 144,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 321,010 shares of company stock worth $12,690,962. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price objective on GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

