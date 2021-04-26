Reinhart Partners Inc. Acquires 69,017 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,017 shares during the quarter. GMS accounts for about 1.5% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of GMS worth $28,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:GMS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,393. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 2.09.
In other news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,231.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 144,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 321,010 shares of company stock worth $12,690,962. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price objective on GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.
GMS Company Profile
GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.
