Reinhart Partners Inc. Grows Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 450,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,380 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties makes up about 1.8% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $34,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,538,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,305,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 956.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 662,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,870,000 after buying an additional 599,508 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1,400.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 597,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,511,000 after purchasing an additional 558,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,150,000 after buying an additional 313,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RHP. Truist increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

RHP traded up $1.75 on Monday, hitting $77.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,812. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

