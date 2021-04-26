Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,737 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.73% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $452,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $274.69 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $148.98 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.93.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

