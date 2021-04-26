IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 5.0% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $34,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,772,000 after buying an additional 129,494 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,796,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $559.10 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $263.95 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $499.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.01. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.33.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

