Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,221 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Lockheed Martin worth $88,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 95.0% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $34,209,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 46.1% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 12,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $377.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $365.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.83. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.90.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

