Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Glencore (GLNCY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS: GLNCY) recently:
- 4/22/2021 – Glencore was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “
- 4/21/2021 – Glencore was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “
- 4/13/2021 – Glencore was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/12/2021 – Glencore was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “
- 4/12/2021 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 3/24/2021 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 3/5/2021 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/4/2021 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 3/3/2021 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
GLNCY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.23. 120,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore plc has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.
Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.