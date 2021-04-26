Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Glencore (GLNCY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS: GLNCY) recently:

4/22/2021 – Glencore was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company's operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. "

4/21/2021 – Glencore was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2021 – Glencore was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/12/2021 – Glencore was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/24/2021 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/5/2021 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/4/2021 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/3/2021 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

GLNCY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.23. 120,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore plc has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

