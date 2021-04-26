CACHE Gold Market Capitalization Tops $3.21 Million (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 26th. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $3.22 million worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for $57.33 or 0.00106882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 59,494 coins and its circulating supply is 55,994 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

