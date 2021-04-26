Brokerages Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.27. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

NYSE:HLI opened at $69.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average of $66.45. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $73.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 57.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 31,742 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.