Analysts Set The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Price Target at $389.50

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $389.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO stock traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $411.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $268.92 and a twelve month high of $414.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $386.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.51, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

