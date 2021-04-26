Barber Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,125 Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLTR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 141,395 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 229,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,639,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 148,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 110,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

GLTR traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.64. 392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,317. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.45. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.