Barber Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,337 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 33.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,610. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.64 and a 200-day moving average of $165.38. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.30 and a fifty-two week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.