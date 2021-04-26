Barber Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,410,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,725,000 after purchasing an additional 324,281 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,285,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,370,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 183,108 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 577.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 244,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 142,397 shares during the period.

FMB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.98. 5,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,396. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $57.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average of $56.64.

