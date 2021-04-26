Barber Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 259,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,094,000. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.18% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLW traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $35.77. 607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,005. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $40.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

