King DAG Hits Market Capitalization of $26.01 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 26th. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $26.01 million and $92,064.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000896 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, King DAG has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

King DAG Profile

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

