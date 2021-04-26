Arweave (AR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $28.73 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, Arweave has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.56 or 0.00057090 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $28.73 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00015846 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

