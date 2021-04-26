More Coin Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 28.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $226,399.33 and approximately $9,833.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00064273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00060715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.97 or 0.00743559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00094699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,962.57 or 0.07403637 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

