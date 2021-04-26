Vidya (VIDYA) Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Vidya has a total market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vidya has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vidya alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00064273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00060715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.97 or 0.00743559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00094699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,962.57 or 0.07403637 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,359,208 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIDYAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.