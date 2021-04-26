KickToken Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $16.72 million and $2.09 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00064273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00060715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.97 or 0.00743559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00094699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,962.57 or 0.07403637 BTC.

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 coins and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 coins. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

