DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. DHI Group also posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of DHX stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $161.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DHI Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 187,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 136,050 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,455,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 911,326 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 92,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.