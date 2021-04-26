Elitium Price Tops $5.19 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for about $5.19 or 0.00009678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $156.19 million and $175,369.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00064287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00020144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00061818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.97 or 0.00747520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00094992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,979.72 or 0.07419234 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

