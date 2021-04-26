Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Sold by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ballard Power Systems makes up approximately 1.7% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,987,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,151,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after buying an additional 565,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,089,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 976,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDP opened at $22.00 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

