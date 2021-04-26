New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Trading Up 6.1% Following Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.72. 165,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,284,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

