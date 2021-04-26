CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. CubeSmart traded as high as $42.44 and last traded at $42.21, with a volume of 813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

