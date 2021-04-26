Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $119.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $101.27 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.10.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.16.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

