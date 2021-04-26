Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $159.32 and last traded at $159.32, with a volume of 129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.16.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

RS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

