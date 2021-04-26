Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$200.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$255.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$241.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$199.00.

Shares of KXS traded up C$2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$152.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,513. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$124.05 and a one year high of C$224.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$148.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$175.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 247.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$71.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.71 million. Analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

