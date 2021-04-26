Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Krones currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €75.44 ($88.76).

Get Krones alerts:

ETR KRN traded up €0.85 ($1.00) on Monday, hitting €70.25 ($82.65). 29,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a fifty-two week high of €78.35 ($92.18).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.