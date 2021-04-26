Sawyer & Company Inc Lowers Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock opened at $118.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $80.79 and a one year high of $121.42.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.92.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

