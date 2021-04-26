Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 452 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.54.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

