Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 115 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 591,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,736,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 6.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 76,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 35.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.54.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $106.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.48. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.34 and a twelve month high of $106.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

