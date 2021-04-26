Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 74.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 21.5% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.60. 15,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.36, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $130.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,545,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.