Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.9% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $92.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $93.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

