Rockland Trust Co. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.05.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $178.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.28. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.27 and a 52-week high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

