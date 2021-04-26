WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $342.04 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $352.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.94.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

