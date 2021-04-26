Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 35 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $610.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $546.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $280.60 and a twelve month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.