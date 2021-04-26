Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,038 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Target by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Target by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Target by 15.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $206.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $103.86 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.