6 Meridian Sells 10,998 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

6 Meridian decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,998 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 3.3% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 6 Meridian’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $39,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,903,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,983,484 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78.

